ZURICH, Nov 7 Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare raised its full-year profit margin target on Thursday as cost cuts and efforts to claw back market share gain momentum.

Nobel Biocare expects an improvement in its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin of 100 to 150 basis points at constant exchange rates, up from its previous guidance for an improvement of 50-100 basis points.

The company also said it expected low single-digit percentage revenue growth for the full year.

Dental implant makers have grappled with weak demand for their products as cash-strapped consumers cut back on pricey dental treatment that is generally not reimbursed by insurers.

At the same time, premium players like Nobel Biocare and local rival Straumann are fighting to grab back market share from a growing number of low-cost competitors.

Nobel Biocare is betting its turnaround strategy on investing in research and development, training its sales force and improving relationships with dentists rather than expanding into cheaper implants like Straumann.

Third-quarter sales were 127.9 million euros ($173 million), a rise of 4.8 percent at constant exchange rates, in line with forecasts. It marked the second quarterly rise in sales in a row after two years of decline.

In Europe, which makes up 37 percent of sales, revenues rose 2.5 percent at constant exchange rates. In the Americas, its second biggest market, sales were up 8.2 percent, compared to Straumann's 7.2 percent growth in the United States.

Net profit rose 25 percent to 8.9 million euros, slightly above of the average forecast in a Reuters poll.

Last week, Straumann raised its full-year sales forecast on expectations for a better performance in North America and Japan to offset weak sales in Europe. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Elizabeth Piper)