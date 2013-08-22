* Q2 sales at 147.8 mln euros vs analyst f'cast 144 mln
* Registers first quarter of revenue growth in two years
* Net profit drops 42 percent to 8 mln euros
* Confirms full-year targets
* Shares rise 9.4 pct, outperform sector
(Adds analyst, shares)
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Aug 22 Swiss dental implant maker Nobel
Biocare Holding stuck to a forecast for higher market
share and revenue in 2013 after chalking up its first quarterly
sales growth at constant exchange rates in two years.
Dental implant makers have grappled with falling sales and
profit margins as cash-strapped consumers cut back on cosmetic
dentistry, which is generally not reimbursed by insurers.
At the same time, an influx of low-cost competitors has
nibbled away at the market share of premium players like Nobel
and local rival Straumann.
Figures from Nobel on Thursday suggested the tide was
starting to turn, as sales in the second quarter rose 2.3
percent at constant exchange rates to 147.8 million euros versus
an average analyst forecast of 144 million in a Reuters poll.
Nobel Biocare stuck to its target to improve its EBIT margin
by 50 to 100 basis points, excluding the 6.2 million euros
one-off charge. It aims to grow at least in line with the market
over the next 3-5 years.
Chief Financial Office Oliver Walker told analysts the
company had grown more confident that it could deliver on those
forecasts.
Shares in Nobel Biocare, which have risen by around 65
percent so far this year, shot up 9.4 percent to 14.00 Swiss
francs by 0828 GMT, compared to a 0.5 percent gain by a European
healthcare sector index.
"Nobel Biocare's 2Q13 results confirm the impression from
Straumann's numbers this week that the market for premium dental
implants is recovering towards modest growth," said J. Safra
Sarasin analyst Patrick Hasenboehler, who has a 'neutral' rating
on the stock.
In Europe, which makes up 42 percent of sales, revenue rose
3 percent at constant exchange rates, driven by Russia and
Eastern Europe and its value brand Alpha-Bio Tec. Sales in Spain
also grew after many years of decline.
In the Americas, its second-biggest regional market, sales
were up 4.4 percent, although that was weaker than Straumann's
8.1 percent growth there. Revenue fell 3.1 percent in
Asia-Pacific, dragged down by Japan, where negative publicity
about dental implants has hit sales.
PREMIUM VS LOW COST
Nobel has pinned its turnaround strategy on bringing out new
products, training its sales force and improving relationships
with dentists, rather than focussing on cheaper implants as some
investors have urged.
On Tuesday, Straumann said it wanted to become a leading
provider of value implants too, in an admission that the market
for cheaper implants - which accounts for 60 percent of volume -
is growing faster than the traditional premium business.
While Nobel still wants to differentiate itself as a premium
service provider, it has some exposure to the value market with
its discount brand Alpha-Bio Tec. Vontobel analyst Carla
Baenziger said its strategy of offering both premium and
discount brands seemed to be very successful in certain markets.
But she sounded a note of caution about declining
profitability. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) as a
percentage of sales fell to 8.2 percent from 13.4 percent in the
first quarter.
"This indicates that growth was mainly driven by lower
margin business," said Baenziger, who rates the stock 'hold.'
($1 = 0.7476 euros) ($1 = 0.9205 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by David Cowell and Tom
Pfeiffer)