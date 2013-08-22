ZURICH Aug 22 Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare Holding said second-quarter profit tumbled 42 percent, dragged down by a one-off restructuring charge and an unfavourable currency impact.

Net profit for the period came in at 8 million euros, slightly below the average analyst forecast for 8.5 million in a Reuters poll.

Sales were 147.8 million, a rise of 2.3 percent at constant exchange rates and marking the first quarter of revenue growth in two years.

Dental implant makers were hurt badly by the financial crisis, as cash-strapped consumers cut back on cosmetic dentistry, which is not generally reimbursed by insurers. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)