ZURICH Feb 18 Swiss dental implant maker Nobel
Biocare expects to grow sales and improve profitability
this year as it posted fourth-quarter earnings that missed
forecasts.
Fourth-quarter sales rose 3.9 percent at constant exchange
rates to 149.6 million euros ($205 million), generating net
profit of 12.4 million euros, compared to 11.8 million a year
earlier.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales of 156 million
and net profit of 13.2 million on average.
The Swiss company said it expects revenue to grow around 3
to 4 percent this year at constant exchange rates and to improve
its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin by about 100
basis points.
($1 = 0.7298 euros)
