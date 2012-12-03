STOCKHOLM Dec 3 The Nobel Foundation will cut
more costs and try to boost returns from its investments after
the global downturn forced it to reduce its prize money by 20
percent this year.
The Nobel Foundation, one of the world's most prestigious
institutions, made waves earlier this year when it cut its
prizes to 8 million crowns ($1.2 million) after a decade of
costs over-running its income from investments.
"I expect that it will stay on this level now for quite a
while," Nobel Foundation Executive Director Lars Heikensten told
Reuters in an interview on the eve of a week of ceremonies and
banquets associated with the prize.
"I don't think we should take it up and down every year
depending on circumstances," said Heikensten, a former Swedish
central bank chief, adding the prize could be frozen at its
current nominal amount for several years.
The drive to conserve capital has already meant
renegotiating deals from suppliers such as airlines, restaurants
and hotels ahead of this week's ceremonies. Organisers have even
cut the number of cars ferrying guests around Stockholm.
For more than a century the foundation has managed the
roughly $450 million capital that forms the base for the awards,
given for excellence in the fields of science, literature and
peace and donated in the will of dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel.
But in recent years it has faced tougher times.
"It is not at all a crisis," Heikensten said. "But we felt
that we should do something about it."
The foundation has brought in outside advisers to help with
investment decisions while looking to cut spending across the
organisation.
"It's a sort of restructuring process," Heikensten said. "It
has gone reasonably well. We will need to push back a little bit
more next year as well I think, but we have come some ways."
Looking beyond cost cuts, the foundation is seeking to
bolster investment returns that have averaged 1.5 to 2 percent
over the past 10 years, roughly half as much as its spending in
the same period.
Last year the market value of the foundation's invested
capital fell 2.6 percent to 2.97 billion crowns ($446 million)
as a 9 percent drop in returns from its equities investments
overshadowed better performance by its other assets.
To stem the tide it has brought in well-known Swedish names
as advisers such as Sven Nyman, co-founder of independent fund
manager Rational Asset Management, and Kent Janer, a senior
manager of the Nektar hedge fund.
"It's a good group," Heikensten said. "Now the test is to
make this group work."
The fund, which invests in both hedge funds and cheaper
index funds, is also setting up benchmarks against which it can
gauge its performance in comparison to similar institutions as
well as different asset types.
But boosting the foundation's economy may also mean seeking
out more sponsorships to increase revenues and ensure the Nobel
brand becomes better known in Asian markets such as China.
"I think there is great potential here, and these are good
things. If it can encourage a lot of small kids in China to go
into science that is really important," Heikensten said.
"We are certainly not going to take risks with the trade
mark. At the same time one has to realise that always when you
collaborate with someone you take a certain risk."
($1 = 6.6232 Swedish crowns)
