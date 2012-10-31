* Noble says no plans to sell agribusiness
* Consolidation under way in global grain trading
LONDON/SINGAPORE Oct 31 Singapore-listed
commodities firm Noble Group Ltd denied it wanted to
sell its agribusiness unit, after industry sources said it was
looking for a buyer as an alternative to plans for a separate
share listing.
Noble, which also has businesses focused on metals and
energy, gave no immediate response, but later said it was not
looking to sell the unit.
"We have not, even for one minute, contemplated selling our
Ags business," chief executive Yusuf Alireza said in an email
responding to an earlier Reuters article.
The firm had planned to list its agribusiness in a Singapore
IPO, but difficult market conditions led the company to explore
other options, sources said.
Noble announced in October last year that it planned to list
its agribusiness in a deal which sources said could have raised
$700 million.
JPMorgan, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs were hired for the
deal.
A source with knowledge of the process told Reuters an IPO
of the agribusiness in current market conditions would be "very
difficult".
Noble's agriculture division's operating income fell to
$51.1 million in the April to June quarter, down around 69
percent from the same period a year earlier, with the firm
noting grains and oilseeds experienced a challenging quarter
with poor crushing conditions in China.
Noble is one of Asia's so-called NOW commodity traders,
along with Olam International Ltd and Wilmar
International Ltd, challenging the ABCD majors -
Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge, Cargill
and (Louis) Dreyfus - which dominate grain flows.
A consolidation is under way in global grain trading as the
major players position themselves for an expected surge in
demand for food commodities, particularly in Asia.
Archer Daniels Midland this month bid for Australia's last
independent grain handler, GrainCorp, in the latest in
a series of moves by grain trading heavyweights to grab a larger
slice of a booming market.
Noble, founded in 1987 in Hong Kong, first ventured into
agricultural commodities with its cocoa operations which were
introduced in 1998.
Its agribusiness now operates across markets including
oilseeds and grains, palm oil, cotton, coffee, sugar and cocoa
with assets including at least three oilseed processing
facilities in China and four sugar mills in Brazil.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London, Saeed Azhar, Naveen
Thukral and Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; editing by Jason
Neely)