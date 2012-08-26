* Metals, mining dwarfed by energy, agriculture divisions
* Noble aims for offtake deals, mine financing
* Strategy comes after tumultuous nine months for Noble
By Josephine Mason
NEW YORK, Aug 26 Commodity merchant Noble Group
Ltd is gearing up for its biggest push in decades into
the base metals markets, hiring two senior traders to build out
beyond its home base in Asia.
The Hong Kong-based company, run by its third chief
executive in two years after posting its first quarterly loss in
a decade last year, is putting renewed focus on markets such as
copper and zinc after breakneck growth in energy, which now
delivers two-thirds of its revenues.
Noble has hired Mark Hansen from hedge fund Brevan Howard to
run the global metals business from London, three sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters. He has been tasked by new
head Yusuf Alireza with building up the company's smallest
division by revenue, sources said.
Paul Wilkes, a London Metal Exchange trader formerly at
Macquarie Bank, will join next month to run the hedging and
proprietary trading desk, the sources said. He replaces Chris
Thompson who ran a speculative book and left in June, they said.
While historically a trader known in aluminum, iron ore and
ferroalloys, Noble has failed to challenge rivals such as
Glencore International Plc and Trafigura AG
for a large piece of the base metals markets. Beyond aluminum,
it has few physical metals assets or off-take deals.
Alireza confirmed during an Aug. 13 conference call that
Noble aimed to grow its base metals franchise and confirmed
hiring a new chief, but did not name Hansen or give further
details.
A spokeswoman for the company and Macquarie declined to
comment. Brevan Howard did not respond to a request for comment.
HARD SUPPLY
Noble is looking to broaden its metals off-take portfolio by
product and location, the company said in its Aug. 13 results
statement, suggesting it is embarking on a familiar strategy.
It has rapidly built up its energy and agricultural
divisions through buying or leasing physical assets from U.S.
oil storage facilities to palm oil plantations in Indonesia.
It would also be a return to the company's roots. Chairman
Richard Elman founded the company a quarter of a century ago to
supply raw materials to China's burgeoning but still fledging
steel makers.
Fifteen years ago, minerals and metals made up 90 percent of
turnover. Last year, metals, mining and ore accounted for just
13 percent of its $80.7 billion revenue.
Noble has focused in recent years on expanding its energy
trading team, including a $318 million deal to buy the U.S.
retail electricity marketing unit of RBS Sempra. Energy
accounted for 64 percent of 2011 revenues, followed by
agriculture with just under a quarter.
The strategy to pursue physical metal and mining assets or
financing deals will require deep pockets just as the company
emerges from a tumultuous nine months.
Alireza, the third CEO in two years, was installed in April
following the shock departure of Richard Leiman last November
after the merchant lost money in its third quarter, the first
loss in a decade.
That double blow wiped a third off the share price. The
stock has recovered ground, but the company has kept trading in
check.
Its value at risk - the maximum amount of money it estimates
it might lose on most trading days - fell to 0.54 percent of
shareholders' equity in June and represented $27 million,
finance chief Robert van der Zalm said in the Aug. 13 call. That
is down from 0.75 percent in the loss-making quarter of 2011.
SOUTH AMERICA FOCUS
The search for base metals will likely focus on major
producing regions such as South America, a source familiar with
the matter said.
Noble already has an array of iron ore and coal offtake
deals and strength in alumina and aluminum through tolling
deals. Last December, it signed a pact to supply a smelter in
Azerbijan with alumina in return for aluminum output.
It is also one of the few merchants still doing business in
Venezuela, where the aluminum industry is in crisis.
In 2010, it bought a small U.S. warehousing firm, Delivery
Network International LLC, which has expanded to 10 LME
warehouses, including in Singapore and the Netherlands. But that
is small compared with its rivals, which have vast global
storage facilities.
JP Morgan Chase & Co's Henry Bath unit operates in
17 cities from Rotterdam to Johor, while Metro, owned by Goldman
Sachs, has 14 locations, with its Detroit headquarters storing a
quarter of LME-registered aluminum stock.
And it may be hard to wrest mine supplies away from the big
traders. Glencore controls half the world's copper supplies and
60 percent that of zinc through lucrative off-take deals,
marketing arrangements with Xstrata Plc, in which it
owns a 34-percent stake, and stakes in smelters.
But Noble hopes to find opportunities by funding new
projects similar to its niche in the Indian iron ore market.
With weak LME prices potentially preventing projects from
getting off the ground, junior miners may seek help from
traders. Aluminum, zinc and nickel prices are close to break
even for many producers.
Merchants often provide funding for start-ups in return for
a minority stake and output once the mine is operating.
"Trafigura (and Glencore) were early movers with a good
franchise. But there's still plenty of room at the table.
Juniors are hurting at these levels and (Noble) will be happy to
help out," said the source familiar with the matter.