* Deal includes an extra up to $200mln deferred payment
* Noble shares rise as much as 4.5 pct
* Deal will expand COFCO's global footprint
By Josephine Mason and Umesh Desai
NEW YORK/HONG KONG, Dec 23 Noble Group Ltd
said on Tuesday it would sell its remaining 49 percent
stake in its agribusiness to China's state-owned COFCO
International Ltd, exiting agricultural markets as Asia's
biggest commodity merchant seeks to slash debt.
The $750 million cash deal will hand COFCO full ownership of
Noble Agri, which will be renamed COFCO Agri. It will handle
everything from corn to sugar to cocoa and fertilizer, as China,
the world's top commodities buyer, seeks greater access to food.
The purchase will also expand COFCO's global footprint in
agricultural markets, rivalling the "ABCD" quartet of companies
-- Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge, Cargill
and Louis Dreyfus. COFCO bought an initial
51 percent stake in Noble Agri in April 2014.
"The acquisition will greatly accelerate COFCO's
internationalization and global positioning," Chairman Frank
Gaoning Ning, said in a statement, adding that COFCO was bullish
on the long-term outlook for the business.
The terms of the deal also include an additional deferred
payment of up to $200 million if the business is listed on a
stock market or sold, and also based on the unit's future
performance.
For Noble, the deal is a major step towards helping it
retain its investment grade credit rating and repair investor
confidence after a bruising accounting dispute.
Noble said the proceeds will go toward paying off debt,
which stood at $4.2 billion at end-September, exceeding Chief
Executive Yusuf Alireza's pledge last month to raise $500
million through asset sales and strategic partnerships. The deal
will also result in a non-cash loss of $546 million.
"It is a nice Christmas bonus for both stock and bondholders
as it removes an earnings drag from the income statement and
provides immediate debt reduction to the balance sheet," said
Andrew DeVries, analyst at independent researchers CreditSights.
"This should also buy Noble management some crucial time
with the agencies who have them on review for downgrade to
junk," he added.
Noble shares rose as much as 4.5 percent on Wednesday after
the deal was announced. Its bonds have been
steadily rising since Reuters first reported the deal last week.
The bonds due 2020 edged up to around 69
cents on the dollar on Wednesday. They were trading at around 63
cents a week ago.
INVESTMENT GRADE
Noble said the sale will put its financial metrics in excess
of those required of an investment grade credit, but ratings
agency Standard & Poor's said it would have no immediate impact.
The agency, which has Noble at the lowest investment grade
rating of BBB-minus, also said the sale could "weaken Noble's
business position, including its business diversity and
long-term competitiveness".
Moody's also has Noble on its lowest investment grade rating
which is on review for a possible downgrade. Fitch has a stable
outlook on its BBB-minus rating for the firm.
The sale also eliminates exposure to an asset-heavy
industry, which requires operators to own farms, grain elevators
and sugar mills and employ thousands of staff to run them.
In 2014, Noble's agri business, the smallest of its three
divisions by revenue and profits, employed about 11,000 people,
compared with around 1,900 in the rest of the group, according
to its annual report. It also reported operating income of $8.3
million and revenue of $11.8 billion for that year.
The sale is subject to approval from Noble shareholders and
the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board. No anti-trust
approvals are required, the company said.
Shares in Noble have shed around two-thirds of their value
since mid-February when blogger Iceberg Research alleged the
company was inflating its assets by billions of dollars by not
fairly representing the value of its commodity contracts.
Noble rejected the claims and board-appointed consultant
PricewaterhouseCoopers found no wrongdoing in a report published
in August.
