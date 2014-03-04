SINGAPORE, March 4 Singapore-listed commodities
firm Noble Group Ltd said on Tuesday it is in talks
with a consortium for a potential joint venture on its
agriculture business.
"No binding arrangements have as yet been entered into with
respect to this transaction and, accordingly, there can be no
assurance that this transaction will be concluded," Noble said
in a filing to the Singapore stock exchange.
The company did not disclose the consortium.
China's biggest grains trader COFCO Corp is in
talks to buy Noble's agribusiness arm, in a deal that would
value the division at around $1 billion, people familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)