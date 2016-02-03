(New throughout, adds details from report, updates share price)
Feb 3 Noble Corp Plc reported a quarterly
adjusted profit lower than analyst had expected, and its shares
slid more than 7 percent in trading after the bell.
Net income, excluding charges, was 52 cents per share for
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, while analysts, on average,
had expected a profit of 58 cents.
Noble's average day rate, or the amount an oil company pays
a drilling contractor to operate a rig on daily basis, fell 4.6
percent from the previous quarter to $367,953, weighing on the
impact of slightly higher average fleet utilization.
Deteriorating utilization and day rates for rigs are still
weighing on the offshore drilling market, forcing companies to
cut costs to preserve margins.
Noble said it reduced its fourth-quarter contract drilling
service costs by 3 percent from the previous quarter.
"Ongoing cost control measures are likely to result in
further reductions in 2016," Chief Executive David Williams
said.
With no recovery of commodity prices in sight, exploration
and production companies continue to reduce their spending,
particularly in the offshore market due to high cost of drilling
offshore.
The outlook for offshore market remains challenging, with
companies retiring rigs to preserve cash to survive the
downturn.
Noble said it had retired two rigs the fourth quarter,
bringing total retirements since 2014 to five rigs.
The company recorded an after-tax charge of $418 million
relating to the impairment and some corporate assets.
Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $152
million, or 63 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.
31 from $609.6 million, or $2.44 per share, a year earlier.
Operating revenue rose 6.6 percent to $857.7 million.
Up to Wednesday's close of $7.56, Noble's shares had fallen
about 56 percent over last 12 months, compared with a 44 percent
fall in S&P 500 Oil & Gas Drilling index over the
same period. After the close of trading the share price slid to
$7.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and David Gregorio)