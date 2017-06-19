(Corrects paragraph 2 to say by the end of this week, not next
week)
SINGAPORE, June 19 Shares in Singapore-listed
commodity trader Noble group rose nearly 10 percent on
Monday after a report that its creditors have agreed to push
back a key repayment deadline by four months.
The firm, battered by concerns over its financial strength
in recent weeks, has been in negotiations with banks over a $2
billion credit facility, which is secured by its inventories and
working capital. The facility is due to be rolled over by the
end of this week.
Reuters reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with
the matter, that the expiry of the credit line has been extended
until October. In exchange, creditors have asked Noble to find a
strategic investor.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)