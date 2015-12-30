SINGAPORE Dec 30 Noble Group Ltd's
chief executive has written to staff to say the commodity
trader's financials were improving and did not warrant Tuesday's
"unexpected" move by Moody's Investors Service to downgrade its
credit rating to junk status.
"We clearly feel this decision does not reflect the positive
ratings impact of the recent Noble Agri (NAL) deal, but rather
follows on from their recent lowering of ratings across the
entire commodity sector," Yusuf Alireza said in a letter to
employees following the downgrade.
"It seems that Moody's credit committee were not able to
differentiate between an environment that is clearly challenging
for upstream players and one that opens up opportunities for an
asset light trader like ourselves," Alireza said in the letter,
which was reviewed by Reuters.
Asked to comment, a spokeswoman for Noble referred Reuters
to a media statement in which the Singapore-listed company said
it has investment grade status with two other ratings agencies,
and will work with Moody's to ensure that Noble's rating
reflects the financial metrics that the company will attain.
