NEW YORK Dec 29 Moody's Investors Service
downgraded its credit rating on Noble Group Ltd on
Tuesday to junk status with a negative outlook due to concerns
over the Singapore-listed commodity trader's liquidity,
profitability and cash flow.
In a blow to the company's efforts to retain its investment
grade rating and slash debt by selling assets, Moody's cut
Noble's senior unsecured bond ratings to Ba1, which represents
junk status, from Baa3 and assigned a Ba1 corporate family
rating to Noble.
The company was put on review for possible downgrade in
mid-November, Moody's said in a statement.
"The downgrade of Noble's ratings reflects Moody's concerns
over the company's liquidity," Joe Morrison, a Moody's Vice
President and Senior Credit Officer, said in the statement.
The ratings also reflect low levels of profitability and
consistent negative free cash flow from core operating
activities, which exclude proceeds from asset sales.
"The downgrade also reflects the uncertainty as to whether
or not these factors can be improved sustainably and materially,
given our expectations of a prolonged commodity downcycle, and
the consequent negative sentiment impacting Noble and commodity
traders in general," Morrison said.
A week ago Noble sold its remaining stake in its
agricultural trading business for $750 million in cash as it
seeks to cut debt, shore up its balance sheet and hold onto its
investment grade credit rating.
"It is unfortunate that this transaction has seemingly, in
our view, been outweighed by Moody's negative view of the
commodity producer segment," Noble said.
Shares in Noble have shed around two-thirds of their value
since mid-February when blogger Iceberg Research alleged the
company was inflating its assets by billions of dollars by not
fairly representing the value of its commodity contracts.
Noble rejected the claims and board-appointed consultant
PricewaterhouseCoopers found no wrongdoing in a report published
in August.
It has investment grade ratings with the other two major
agencies, Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Alan Crosby)