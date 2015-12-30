(Refiles to remove extraneous text in 8th paragraph)
* Moody's says has concerns over company's liquidity
* Stocks, bonds tumble
* Moody's cut "unexpected", CEO tells staff in letter
* Move doesn't reflect positive impact of asset sale -CEO
* Analysts see higher funding costs, thinner margins
By Anshuman Daga and Umesh Desai
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Dec 30 The chief executive
of embattled commodity trader Noble Group Ltd defended
its financial position after what it called an "unexpected" move
by Moody's Investors Service to cut its credit rating to junk
status, slamming its stocks and bonds.
The one-notch cut to a Ba1 rating by Moody's, which said on
Tuesday it had concerns over Noble's liquidity, means financing
will become more costly for Asia's biggest commodity trader,
investors said. Moody's had put Noble on review for a possible
downgrade in mid-November.
The cut to non-investment grade status came just a week
after Noble agreed to sell its remaining 49 percent stake in its
agribusiness venture to China's COFCO International Ltd for $750
million in cash. As Noble sought to cut debt swiftly and retain
its investment grade rating, the deal was priced comparatively
low.
"We clearly feel this decision does not reflect the positive
ratings impact of the recent Noble Agri (NAL) deal," Yusuf
Alireza told employees after Moody's downgrade, in a letter
reviewed by Reuters.
In its official statement, Noble said it will work with
Moody's to ensure its rating "reflects the financial metrics
that Noble will attain".
Announcing the cut on Tuesday, Moody's said the downgrade
also reflected low profitability and consistent negative free
cash flow from core operating activities, which exclude proceeds
from asset sales. The firm, the first of the three main rating
agencies to lower Noble's ratings to junk, said the outlook
remains negative.
Noble's shares fell as much as 10.2 percent on Wednesday, to
their lowest in two weeks, in heavy trading that made it the
most active stock on the Singapore exchange.
The shares have shed around two-thirds of their value since
mid-February after allegations around its accounting practices
by blogger Iceberg Research. Noble rejected the claims and in
August a report by board-appointed consultant
PricewaterhouseCoopers found no wrongdoing.
"I expect that ongoing weakness in the company's operating
environment could impair Noble's ability to extend the trend of
positive cash flow generation," said Mary Ellen Olson, a Hong
Kong-based analyst at Credit Agricole.
Noble's bonds due 2020, which had already
been trading at levels considered junk, were quoted at 64/66
cents on the dollar, having traded as high as 83 last month. The
firms perpetual bonds were quoted at 43/45, 20
points lower from last month's level.
"The cost and security required for revolving credit will
increase and suppliers will ask for tighter terms," said Robert
Medd, an analyst at Hong Kong-based GMT Research, "all of which
will reduce margins."
In its downgrade, Moody's said the worsening year-long rout
in commodities, which has punished prices of raw materials that
Noble handles from oil to copper, has overshadowed cost-cutting
plans and will likely hurt access to funding and challenge its
profitability.
Earlier this month, its peer Standard & Poor's said the
agribusiness sale could "weaken Noble's business position,
including its business diversity and long-term competitiveness".
S&P currently rates Noble at BBB-, a single notch above junk
status, but has placed the rating under review with negative
implications.
Meanwhile Fitch Ratings has a stable outlook on its rating
for Noble of BBB-, again just one notch above junk.
"I am sure Fitch and S&P will catch up soon, the bonds are
already trading at sub-investment grade levels," said one
Singapore-based bond trader, speaking on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE and Umesh Desai in
HONG KONG; Additional reporting by Josephine Mason in NEW YORK;
Editing by Denny Thomas and Kenneth Maxwell)