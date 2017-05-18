May 18 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc said on Thursday it would sell its 50 percent stake in privately held Cone Gathering LLC along with 21.7 million units to Quantum Energy Partners for $765 million in cash.

The limited partnership units represent a 33.5 percent ownership interest in Cone Midstream Partners LP, which owns natural gas pipelines, the company said.

Cone Gathering owns the general partner of Cone Midstream. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)