UPDATE 3-Jefferies' profit boosted by strong investment banking revenue
* Total net revenue up 8.3 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, Leucadia share price)
May 18 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc said on Thursday it would sell its 50 percent stake in privately held Cone Gathering LLC along with 21.7 million units to Quantum Energy Partners for $765 million in cash.
The limited partnership units represent a 33.5 percent ownership interest in Cone Midstream Partners LP, which owns natural gas pipelines, the company said.
Cone Gathering owns the general partner of Cone Midstream. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Total net revenue up 8.3 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, Leucadia share price)
ZURICH, June 20 A Novartis drug to treat a leading cause of vision loss in people over 65 does not need to be injected as frequently as a rival medicine from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to be effective, clinical trials showed on Tuesday.