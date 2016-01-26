BRIEF-Nordicom says Pradeep Pattem has stepped down as chairman and is now CEO
* Pradeep Pattem has stepped down as chairman of board of directors and is now appointed as new CEO
Jan 26 Noble Energy Inc on Tuesday said it will slash its quarterly payout 44 percent and said it will cut spending about 50 percent this year as the U.S exploration and production company looks to save cash in a time of depressed crude prices.
Noble, based in Houston, said its board of directors voted to cuts it quarterly payout to 10 cents, a decline of 44 percent while capital spending is set to fall by about half from last year to $1.5 billion.
(Reporting by Anna Driver)
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, making a play for the higher end of the smartphone market and challenging Apple's Siri feature on its own devices.