* Cuts 2015 capital budget by $100 mln
* Raises 4th-qtr sales volume forecast
* Reports larger-than-expected quarterly loss
* Shares rise as much as 8 pct
(Adds details on Noble's Israeli assets)
By Swetha Gopinath
Nov 2 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc
said on Monday it would make a final investment decision
on two large gas fields in Israel in about a year's time, a day
after the country's prime minister promised to fast-track the
projects.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would
take control of the economy ministry - after a minister who had
been holding up the plan stepped down - and give final approval
to a framework deal with Noble and Israel's Delek Group
.
"Yesterday's announcement from the Prime Minister's office
is a further indication of the commitment to moving forward with
gas development," Noble's Chief Executive David Stover said on a
post-earnings call on Monday.
Shares of Noble, which cut its 2015 capital budget by $100
million and raised its sale volume forecast for the current
quarter, rose nearly 8 percent to $38.56 in morning trade.
The framework deal reached in August gives control of
Israel's largest gas field, Leviathan, to a consortium led by
Noble and Delek.
Leviathan, a massive field with reserves of 22 trillion
cubic feet (tcf), was initially slated to begin production in
2018 with most of the gas earmarked for exports.
However, development has been delayed due to opposition over
waiving antitrust laws to give rapid approval to the framework
deal.
First production would take about 3-4 years from the final
investment decision (FID), Stover said on the call.
Noble also owns a large stake in Tamar, another field
offshore Israel's Mediterranean coast that started production in
2013 and has reserves of 10 tcf.
Noble is looking at two separate FIDs for Tamar and
Leviathan, Stover said.
The company, which also operates in U.S. shale fields and
offshore Gulf of Mexico and West Africa, said it now plans to
spend less than $3 billion in 2015.
Noble, which acquired Rosetta Resources in a $2 billion deal
earlier this year, raised its fourth-quarter sales volume
forecast to 385,000-405,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boepd) from 375,000-400,000 boepd.
The company's net loss was $283 million, or 67 cents per
share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a
profit of $419 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.
The adjusted loss was 21 cents per share, steeper than the
average analyst estimate of 18 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue fell 37 percent to $801 million, lagging
analysts' estimate of $955.3 million.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)