Nikkei falls on strong yen; Trump's protectionism weighs
* Report on Mnuchin's comment on dollar weighs on market - analyst
July 24 Oil and natural gas producer Noble Energy Inc's net income nearly halved due to a $187 million loss on commodity derivatives.
Net income fell to $192 million, or 52 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $377 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
Oil and gas sales volumes rose 14 percent to average 290,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, after adjusting for divested assets. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Report on Mnuchin's comment on dollar weighs on market - analyst
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million