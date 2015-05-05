(Adds analysts comparisons, stock movement, production data)
May 5 Oil and natural gas producer Noble Energy
Inc boosted its 2015 production forecast on Tuesday,
citing cost cuts and technical improvements after reporting a
better-than-expected adjusted profit.
It was the latest sign from the energy industry that deep
budget cuts announced in the first quarter combined with new
well techniques and other technology were beginning to yield
results.
Noble boosted the bottom end of its production forecast for
the year, and now expects to produce 300,000 to 315,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Noble had forecast 295,000 to
315,000 boe/d for the year.
Noble peer Concho Resources Inc raised its annual
production outlook on Monday, citing technological improvements
after cutting its rig fleet.
Noble reported a net loss of $22 million, or 6 cents per
share, in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $200
million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.
Factoring in hedging losses and one-time items, the company
earned 3 cents per share. By that measure, analysts expected
earnings of 2 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Production volumes rose 11 percent to 318,000 boe/d.
Shares of Houston-based Noble have gained 7.5 percent so far
this year, closing Monday at $50.99.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Williston, North Dakoka and
Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza
and Jeffrey Benkoe)