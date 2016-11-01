GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on Trump concern, but stocks rise
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
Nov 1 Oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc posted a smaller third-quarter loss as lower expenses helped offset the impact of weak oil prices.
The net loss attributable to Noble narrowed to $144 million, or 33 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $283 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 11.1 percent to $910 million. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
DUBAI, May 19 Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday it had fired a ballistic missile toward the Saudi capital Riyadh and the Arab coalition waging war in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed a projectile around 200 km (120 miles) west of the city.