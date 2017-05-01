British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
May 1 Noble Energy Inc on Monday reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, as oil prices ticked up after a more than two-year slump and the company cut costs.
The net income attributable to Noble was $36 million, or 8 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31. The company posted a loss of $287 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.
The U.S. oil and gas producer's total volumes fell 8.2 percent to 382,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.