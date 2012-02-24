By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON Feb 24 U.S. securities
regulators on Friday charged three current and former executives
for oil services company Noble Corp with participating in
a bribery scheme to obtain permits for oil rigs in Nigeria.
The Securities and Exchange Commission charged the company's
former chief executive, Mark Jackson; the current director of
its Nigerian subsidiary, James Ruehlen; and its former head of
internal audit, Thomas O'Rourke, for their alleged roles in the
scheme.
O'Rourke agreed to resolve the charges and pay a $35,000
penalty without admitting or denying the allegations.
The SEC said it is seeking monetary penalties against
Jackson and Ruehlen.
A lawyer for Jackson said in a statement that Jackson "acted
in good faith" at Noble.
"We unequivocally deny the SEC's baseless allegations," said
Jackson's lawyer, David Krakoff. "He looks forward to clearing
his good name in this proceeding."
A lawyer for Ruehlen said that Ruehlen initially raised the
matter within Noble and "fully cooperated throughout the
investigation."
"We are deeply disappointed that the Commission decided to
bring this action," his lawyer, F. Joseph Warin, said in a
statement. "The claims against Mr. Ruehlen are wrong and they
will be proven so at trial."
An assistant to O'Rourke's lawyer said he was traveling and
not available for comment.
The company paid $8 million to resolve related Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act civil and criminal charges in 2010.
The SEC said Jackson and Ruehlen bribed customs officials to
process false paperwork that purported to show some oil rigs had
been exported and re-imported -- even though the rigs had never
moved.
The scheme was designed to save the company from the costs
associated with exporting the rigs and re-importing them under
new permits, the SEC said.
The SEC said O'Rourke helped approve the bribe payments and
allowed them to be booked improperly.