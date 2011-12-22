SINGAPORE Dec 23 Singapore-listed
commodities firm Noble Group said on Friday it will
make a one-time gain of about $200 million from a proposed
merger between its subsidiary Gloucester Coal and the
Australian unit of China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co.
The deal, announced in Australia late on Thursday, will
create one of Australia's largest listed coal companies. Noble
and its units together own about 64.5 percent of Gloucester.
Noble said in a filing to the Singapore stock exchange that
it will receive about 130.9 million Yancoal Australia shares and
A$420 million ($416 million) under the terms of the proposed
merger.
"Based on information the group has to date, the group
estimates its gain on the disposal to be approximately $200
million," the Singapore-listed firm added.
Noble said it plans to reinvest the cash proceeds from the
proposed merger in its global businesses.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)