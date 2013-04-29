NEW YORK, April 29 Goldman Sachs' former senior physical metals trader Scott Evans will join Noble Group as the Hong Kong-based commodity trading house expands its base metals operations.

Evans, a founding member of Goldman's physical metal trading desk, will follow David Freeland, who quit the U.S. investment bank last month to join Noble in London, said two sources who declined to be named because they are not authorized to speak to the press.

Evans left the U.S. bank earlier this month. He will be based at Noble's office in Stamford, Connecticut.

Noble declined to comment.

The two appointments come almost a year after the company renewed its focus on base metals, hiring Mark Hansen from hedge fund Brevan Howard to run its global metals business.

Hansen was tasked with broadening Noble's focus to include copper and zinc. Historically, the company has been known in aluminum, alumina, iron ore and ferro alloys.

Before joining Goldman in the summer of 2010, Evans traded aluminum at Mitsubishi, while Freeland ran Trafigura's European copper book in Switzerland until he joined Goldman in December 2011.

The two high-profile departures from Wall Street's No. 1 bank for commodities was seen as the strongest sign yet that it is struggling to expand into the capital-intensive and high-risk business.