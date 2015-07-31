SINGAPORE, July 31 Shares in Noble Group Ltd
fell for a fifth straight session on Friday, deepening
a slide which has wiped out 60 percent of its market value since
mid-February on worries about its accounting practices.
Noble's stock dropped 13 percent in early trade, which
follows a steep decline in heavy volume on Thursday that
prompted the Singapore Exchange to issue a trade with caution
note. The company said on Thursday it wasn't aware of any
information as to why its shares had fallen more than 10
percent.
Noble has rejected claims that it inflated assets by
billions of dollars following a report by Iceberg Research in
mid-February. Noble's bonds have also weakened and the spread on
its credit default swaps have also widened.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)