SINGAPORE, July 31 Shares in Noble Group Ltd fell for a fifth straight session on Friday, deepening a slide which has wiped out 60 percent of its market value since mid-February on worries about its accounting practices.

Noble's stock dropped 13 percent in early trade, which follows a steep decline in heavy volume on Thursday that prompted the Singapore Exchange to issue a trade with caution note. The company said on Thursday it wasn't aware of any information as to why its shares had fallen more than 10 percent.

Noble has rejected claims that it inflated assets by billions of dollars following a report by Iceberg Research in mid-February. Noble's bonds have also weakened and the spread on its credit default swaps have also widened. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)