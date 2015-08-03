SINGAPORE Aug 3 Noble Group's said a number of parties have approached the company about potential financing and investment options, and that it was refuting rumours that it did not have sufficient funds for a $735 million bond redemption due Aug. 4.

The Singapore-listed commodities trader, which has seen its shares tumble since mid-February amid questions about its accounting practices, said it has readily available cash of well over $1 billion.

Noble also said it decided to bring forward the publication of its second-quarter results and a report by PwC on its accounting practices to Monday Aug. 10.

