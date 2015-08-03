* Noble says can fund $735 mln bond redemption due this week
* Says after redemption, will still have over $1 bln in cash
* Brings forward release of Q2 results/PwC report to Aug. 10
* Shares jump 7 pct but still down 60 pct since mid-Feb
(Recasts, adds banker, analyst comment)
By Rujun Shen and Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, Aug 3 Noble Group, Asia's
biggest commodity trader, flagged potential support from
strategic investors as it stepped up its campaign to reverse a
dramatic plunge in its share price on concerns about its
accounting practices.
The Singapore-listed company said it had enough funds on
hand to finance its operations, refuting rumours it would be
unable to fund the redemption of a $735 million bond due this
week. It will also bring forward the release of its
second-quarter results and a PwC review of its accounting
practices to next Monday.
The detailed statement helped its shares jump 7 percent,
putting a floor under the stock but failing to assuage concerns
that have dogged it since mid-February when Iceberg Research
accused it of inflating assets by billions of dollars.
Despite Noble's rejection of those claims and later
accusations by others including short-seller Muddy Waters, the
stock remains some 60 percent below levels seen before the
crisis erupted - a loss of $3.6 billion in market value. Its
shares fell nearly 30 percent just last week.
Hong Kong-headquartered Noble offered few details about
potential suitors, saying only that management had been
approached by a number of parties about potential financing
and/or investment options and that there was no guarantee of a
deal in the near future.
"If they get an investor, that will be quite a positive
thing for them. But it depends on how big a stake they can take
and at what price," said Wei Bin, analyst at MayBank Kim Eng
Research.
Bankers have said Chinese and Japanese firms that are
looking to increase their pricing power in the commodities
industry could be interested in firms like Noble, which trades
commodities such as coal, iron ore and oil.
But they added that potential investors would be cautious
until questions over accounting practices are resolved.
"Any investor that comes in today would have to do quite a
bit of due diligence. They are investing in a falling knife,"
said a Singapore-based banker, declining to be identified due to
the sensitivity of the issue.
WORST OVER?
Noble said that even after this week's redemption of bonds,
it would have readily available cash of well over $1 billion,
adding that it has $15 billion in bank lines.
It also said that contrary to allegations it needed to
increasingly depend on fair value gains for profitability,
second-quarter fair value gains fell, while operating income and
profits remained positive.
Deutsche Bank noted in a research note that bringing forward
its earnings results by three days would allow Noble to resume
share buybacks to support its stock. Singapore rules bans
buybacks in the two weeks prior to earnings announcements.
"They have done what they can do, but I don't think the
worst is over," said Maybank Kim Eng's Wei, adding that its
results, the PwC report and doubts about whether the company can
retain an investment grade credit rating remained key risks.
Standard & Poor's, which rates Noble's credit at BBB-minus,
its lowest investment grade, cut its outlook to negative in
June, citing concerns over Noble's valuations of long-term
supply contracts.
With revenues of $86 billion last year, Noble is one of
Asia's largest companies to find itself in a reputational battle
over accounts. Founder and Chairman Richard Elman owns about a
fifth of its shares while sovereign wealth fund China Investment
Corp owns about 9 percent.
The Singapore Exchange, which issued a "trade with caution"
note on Noble last week, said it was ready to take action
against any market misconduct including any suspected
manipulation.
($1 = 1.3756 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Rujun Shen and Anshuman Daga; Additional
reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)