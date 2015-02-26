SINGAPORE Asian commodities trader Noble Group Ltd (NOBG.SI) reported its first quarterly loss in three years and took impairment charges of over $400 million, days after it was hit by allegations of aggressive accounting from an obscure research firm.

The Singapore-listed company said it had swung to a fourth-quarter net loss of $240 million compared to a profit of $117 million a year ago. The loss, which analysts said was unexpected, was the first since the quarter ended September 2011, Reuters data shows.

Noble said it had total impairments, write-offs and provisions of $438 million in 2014, following its annual year-end review process. It said its assessment of this amount was based on "conservative assumptions reflecting the continued decline in (commodity) prices".

Noble will hold an analysts call later on Thursday.

The Hong Kong-based firm had earlier halted trading in its stock, valued at $5.3 billion, to allow time for consultations with its auditors, Ernst & Young, following the second report this month from Iceberg Research questioning its accounting practices.

Noble subsequently said the auditors had completed a review of their procedures and would sign off on the accounts. The company's shares will resume trading on Friday.

"I don't think they have changed their accounting policy. Analysts often miss the stock because commodity markets are quite volatile," said Nirgunan Tiruchelvam, analyst at Religare Capital Markets.

In its report, Iceberg said Noble had overstated the value of commodities it held by at least $3.8 billion. A similar report on Feb. 15 triggered a two-day sell-off that wiped 13 percent from the commodities firm's share price.

Noble has rejected the allegations as "materially and factually inaccurate" and dismissed Iceberg Research's report as an "anonymous blog". The stock has only recovered 1 percent since the rout this month.

