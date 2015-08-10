* PwC says valuation of contracts comply with accounting
rules
* PwC calls for enhancing role of compliance, internal audit
* Noble announces 16 pct job cuts by year-end
* Q2 net profit down 4.5 pct yoy; revenue falls 22 pct
* Noble says fair value gains fell in Q2
By Anshuman Daga and Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Aug 10 Noble Group's Chief
Executive Yusuf Alireza sought to draw a line under a
long-running accounting dispute after a report by
board-appointed auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) found no
wrongdoing in the company's accounting practices.
Noble published the accounting review together with second
quarter results. The company said its net profit fell nearly 5
percent from a year earlier and that it would cut staff by 16
percent by year end in light of a global commodities downturn.
Shares in Singapore-listed Noble have lost 50 percent and
bonds have weakened since February, hit by claims from blogger
Iceberg Research that the company did not fairly represent the
value of its commodity contracts. Noble has rejected the claims.
A global rout in commodities prices has also put Asia's
biggest commodities trader under pressure.
"The combination of the PwC report, the second quarter
results and the Investor Day in Singapore on Monday hopefully
will put to rest any questions and concerns about how we run our
business, how we make money and the accounting around it,"
Alireza told analysts during a conference call on Monday, a
public holiday in Singapore.
PwC, which was hired by Noble about a month ago in response
to calls from some investors for more accounting transparency,
said its review of how the company conducted the fair value
assessment of contracts was in line with relevant accounting
standards and practices.
It also recommended that Noble strengthens the role of
compliance or internal audit in order to improve the way it
values some of its commodity contracts.
Noble's board said in a statement it would begin
implementing these recommendations immediately to ensure the
Hong Kong-based company stays a leader in its industry with
regard to mark-to-market (MTM) valuations of contracts.
The company's accounts are currently audited by EY.
Analysts welcomed quarterly results and the report although
it was not immediately clear if this would mean the end of
Noble's woes.
"There may be some way to go," said Roger Tan, chief
executive of Voyage Research. "In the accounting policies, there
is enough flexibility to manoeuvre. So it's a question of which
side of the coin you are arguing on."
Standard & Poor's cut its outlook on Noble to 'negative'
from 'stable' in June and said its main concern was over Noble's
valuations of long-term supply contracts.
WAR OF WORDS
To boost support for its stock, Noble spent S$131 million
($94.56 million) to buy back its shares 11 times in June and
July.
Short sellers that seek to profit from declining stock
prices in a market-listed company have also increased their
activity in Noble, data from Markit showed.
Iceberg Research, whom Noble has said was set up by a former
employee, said the report was not enough to dispel investors'
doubts.
"PwC merely answered the question: are Noble's MTM formally
in compliance with accounting rules, which is what EY has been
doing for years," a representative from Iceberg said in an email
to Reuters.
In its quarterly report, Noble said net fair value gains on
commodity contracts and derivative financial instruments - a
target of criticism - declined by nearly $490 million or 10.7
percent to $4.1 billion by the end of June from December 2014.
Richard Elman, Noble's chairman and founder, is the firm's
biggest shareholder with about a fifth of its shares. China
Investment Corp is Noble's second-largest shareholder with a 9
percent stake.
"Noble has put up a decent set of results and the fact that
PwC examined each contract to check valuations should provide
comfort," a Singapore-based analyst said.
($1 = 1.3854 Singapore dollars)
