SINGAPORE Aug 17 Noble Group is open
to selling its core businesses, its chief executive said, as
Asia's biggest commodities trader pursues options to boost
market confidence after a bruising accounting dispute.
Yusuf Alireza told some 500 attendees at the
Singapore-listed company's investor information day on Monday
that Noble is evaluating a number of options both internally in
terms of shutting down certain businesses, and externally such
as working with banks and strategic investors.
"It's our responsibility to review all of those options
including potentially selling businesses that in a normal time
would be considered core businesses," Alireza said.
He did not specify what businesses he was referring to as
core. Noble's senior management made a 140-page presentation at
the event as part of the company's attempts to improve
disclosure and transparency.
Noble, already under pressure in a weak commodities market,
hit the spotlight in February when blogger Iceberg Research
alleged the company was inflating its assets by billions of
dollars by not fairly representing the value of its commodity
contracts.
Hong Kong-headquartered Noble has rejected the claims, and
board-appointed consultant PricewaterhouseCoopers found no
wrongdoing in a report published this month. But there's still
some uncertainty on the company's unrealised commodity
contracts, or mark-to-market.
"The MTM review is only a small part of the issues they
face. Their balance sheet has billions in investment in
associates, receivables, inventories, etc, where the accounting
can have a big impact on the income statement," Mak Yuen Teen,
associate professor of accounting at the National University of
Singapore Business School, said before Noble's investor day
presentation.
"So, they really need a more thorough MTM review and a
review of other significant items."
With revenues of $86 billion last year, Noble is one of
Asia's largest companies to find itself in a reputational battle
over accounts.
On Monday, its shares ended down 7 percent, not far of
seven-year lows hit last month. They are now down some 60
percent since mid-February. Weak prospects of Noble's main
commodities exposures - metals and energy - due to China's
sputtering economy, are hitting investor confidence.
"I must also say that I've listened to some pretty wild
stories about Noble during the last 25 years," Richard Elman,
Noble's founder and chairman, said at the event.
"Some of the characterisation of Noble in recent times by
people who have no knowledge of our industry, often have no
professional qualifications to be commenting on areas they are
not commentators on, has gone a little bit too far."
