* Noble reports first quarterly loss in 3 years

* Takes impairment, other charges of $438 mln for full year

* Rejects allegations of improper accounting

* Says former employee is behind anonymous research report (Adds CEO comments)

By Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar

SINGAPORE, Feb 26 Commodity trader Noble Group Ltd unexpectedly reported its first quarterly loss in three years due to asset write-downs, and rejected allegations of improper accounting, saying a disgruntled former junior employee was behind a critical report.

In an earnings call after its results late on Thursday, Chief Executive Yusuf Alireza faced a barrage of questions from analysts over Iceberg Research's claims that Noble used accounting techniques to mislead markets.

Noble is the second major Singapore-listed commodity trader to have its accounting practices challenged by a small research firm. Olam International was hit by a critical report from Muddy Waters in late 2012, which prompted state investor Temasek to take majority control.

Alireza said the write-down of $438 million, of which $200 million related to Australia's Yancoal Coal, was not connected to Iceberg's report, which he said was written by a junior employee Noble had fired.

"There is nothing in terms of our results that were impacted in anyway by any anonymous report that was released," he said.

In an email to Reuters, Iceberg said the results validated its research and declined to provide details of its team.

Noble swung to a fourth-quarter net loss of $240 million from a profit of $117 million a year ago. The loss was the first since the quarter ended September 2011, Reuters data shows.

"I don't think they have changed their accounting policy. Analysts often miss the stock because commodity markets are quite volatile," said Nirgunan Tiruchelvam, analyst at Religare Capital Markets.

VOLATILE COMMODITY PRICES

Noble, one of Asia's biggest commodity trading groups, said it took total impairments, write-offs and provisions of $438 million on a range of assets and investments in 2014, following its annual year-end review process.

"We continue to take a realistic long-term view of the carrying value of the investments on our balance sheet and this has meant that the results reflect significant non-cash charges," Alireza said.

The Hong Kong-based company had earlier halted trading in its stock, valued at $5.3 billion, to allow time for consultations with its auditors, Ernst & Young, following the second report this month from Iceberg Research questioning its accounting practices.

Noble, in which sovereign wealth fund China Investment Group holds a 9.4 percent stake, subsequently said the auditors had completed a review of procedures and would sign off on the accounts. The company's shares will resume trading on Friday.

In its report, Iceberg said Noble had overstated the value of commodities it held by at least $3.8 billion. A similar report on Feb. 15 triggered a two-day sell-off that wiped 13 percent from the commodity trader's shares.

Noble has rejected the allegations as "materially and factually inaccurate" and dismissed Iceberg Research's report as an "anonymous blog". (Additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Mark Potter)