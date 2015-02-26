* Noble reports first quarterly loss in 3 years
* Takes impairment, other charges of $438 mln for full year
* Rejects allegations of improper accounting
* Says former employee is behind anonymous research report
By Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, Feb 26 Commodity trader Noble Group
Ltd unexpectedly reported its first quarterly loss in three
years due to asset write-downs, and rejected allegations of
improper accounting, saying a disgruntled former junior employee
was behind a critical report.
In an earnings call after its results late on Thursday,
Chief Executive Yusuf Alireza faced a barrage of questions from
analysts over Iceberg Research's claims that Noble used
accounting techniques to mislead markets.
Noble is the second major Singapore-listed commodity trader
to have its accounting practices challenged by a small research
firm. Olam International was hit by a critical report
from Muddy Waters in late 2012, which prompted state investor
Temasek to take majority control.
Alireza said the write-down of $438 million, of which $200
million related to Australia's Yancoal Coal, was not
connected to Iceberg's report, which he said was written by a
junior employee Noble had fired.
"There is nothing in terms of our results that were impacted
in anyway by any anonymous report that was released," he said.
In an email to Reuters, Iceberg said the results validated
its research and declined to provide details of its team.
Noble swung to a fourth-quarter net loss of $240 million
from a profit of $117 million a year ago. The loss was the first
since the quarter ended September 2011, Reuters data shows.
"I don't think they have changed their accounting policy.
Analysts often miss the stock because commodity markets are
quite volatile," said Nirgunan Tiruchelvam, analyst at Religare
Capital Markets.
VOLATILE COMMODITY PRICES
Noble, one of Asia's biggest commodity trading groups, said
it took total impairments, write-offs and provisions of $438
million on a range of assets and investments in 2014, following
its annual year-end review process.
"We continue to take a realistic long-term view of the
carrying value of the investments on our balance sheet and this
has meant that the results reflect significant non-cash
charges," Alireza said.
The Hong Kong-based company had earlier halted trading in
its stock, valued at $5.3 billion, to allow time for
consultations with its auditors, Ernst & Young, following the
second report this month from Iceberg Research questioning its
accounting practices.
Noble, in which sovereign wealth fund China Investment Group
holds a 9.4 percent stake, subsequently said the auditors had
completed a review of procedures and would sign off on the
accounts. The company's shares will resume trading on Friday.
In its report, Iceberg said Noble had overstated the value
of commodities it held by at least $3.8 billion. A similar
report on Feb. 15 triggered a two-day sell-off that wiped 13
percent from the commodity trader's shares.
Noble has rejected the allegations as "materially and
factually inaccurate" and dismissed Iceberg Research's report as
an "anonymous blog".
