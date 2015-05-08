SINGAPORE May 8 Commodity trader Noble Group
has been re-admitted to the trading processes used to
set global oil prices by reporting agency Platts, after having
been barred from full participation in April, according to two
people familiar with the matter.
Noble, the Singapore-listed merchant that has been battling
criticism of its accounting practices this year, was barred from
acting as a "market maker" - actively offering both bids and
offers to facilitate trading - in Platts' half-hour price
assessment process known as Market-on-Close (MOC).
"Noble was re-admitted to take part in these Platts windows
earlier this week," said one source familiar with the matter,
using the term traders often use to refer to the MOC process.
The other source said "it was back to business" for Noble
and that the company was admitted back to the MOC this week.
Reuters could not establish why Noble had been barred from
full participation in the MOC process. Noble and Platts have
both declined to comment on the matter.
Platts, part of McGraw Hill Financial Inc, operates
the MOC process by using trades, bids and offers to set physical
oil prices around the world. Its benchmarks are used to settle
billions of dollars worth of oil contracts.
Platts sometimes bars companies from participation in the
MOC due to market turmoil because of concerns over their
finances or trading behaviour. Often the exclusions are brief.
Other reasons for companies being "boxed" - or excluded from
the MOC - include breaching the terms of a given deal.
Noble has been under increased scrutiny this year after
Iceberg Research's allegations that the trader had inflated
asset values by billions of dollars, against which the company
has staunchly defended itself.
Noble has since provided more disclosures about its fair
value accounting. It also said it has seen some marginal
reduction in credit terms from a handful of counterparties since
the accounting controversy surfaced.
Noble's shares are still down about 30 percent since
mid-February and its credit default swaps (CDS) -
a measure of its default risk that is closely watched by trading
counterparties - have risen over 20 percent since then.
