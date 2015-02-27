* Noble shares close 8 percent lower on weak earnings
* posted on unexpected quarterly loss due to the write-downs
* Investors concerned about complexity of commodity firms
(Updates to change headline)
By Anshuman Daga and Umesh Desai
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Feb 27 An unexpected $440
million asset write-down by Noble Group Ltd, following
allegations of improper accounting by an obscure research firm,
has raised investor concerns about how much leeway commodity
traders have in valuing their assets.
Singapore-listed Noble, one of Asia's biggest commodity
traders, lost $1.1 billion of its market value this month after
Iceberg Research alleged it had overstated the value of
commodities it held by at least $3.8 billion. Noble has rejected
the charges.
The company then reported an unexpected quarterly loss on
Thursday due to the write-downs, sending its shares tumbling to
a six-week low. The shares have fallen a total 19 percent since
Iceberg released its first report attacking Noble on Feb. 13.
Analysts said that while the timing of the write-down was
unfortunate, the practice was not unusual for commodity traders
which have to assess the value of their holdings based on the
volatile prices of products such as coal and iron ore. The
criteria these companies use, however, are often subjective.
"Commodity companies add a layer of complexity because of
the accounting standards requiring them to re-value the
biological assets," said Roger Tan, chief executive of Voyage
Research.
"The bigger issue is the complexity of their company
structures and the amount of information and the way they
present the information to the market."
The Hong Kong based firm took total impairments, write-offs
and provisions of $438 million on a range of assets and
investments in 2014, following its annual year-end review
process.
Noble CEO Yusuf Alireza said almost half the write-down was
related to investments in Australia's Yancoal Coal, and
reiterated that it was not connected to the Iceberg report.
Noble said a "disgruntled" employee was behind Iceberg.
"The market is definitely a little bit more comforted that
they adjusted their numbers and took an impairment," said Carey
Wong, an analyst at OCBC.
"While a lot of people don't really put much into Iceberg's
allegations, what was equally important was the fact that they
brought to light the weak pricing of some of Noble's
associates."
Noble is the second major Singapore-listed commodity trader
to have its accounting practices challenged by a small research
firm. Olam International was hit by a critical report
from Muddy Waters in late 2012, which prompted state investor
Temasek to take majority control.
Noble's bonds were initially sold off before recovering on
short-covering. Bonds due 2020 fell to a low of
101.5 today from Thursday's high debt level of 105, before
recovering to 102.5/103.
"Credit investors don't worry about book values or
impairments. We care about cash flows, leverage and debt
maturities," said Dhiraj Bajaj, Hong Kong-based portfolio
manager at Lombard Odier.
