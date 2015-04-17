SINGAPORE, April 17 Noble Group Ltd
chairman Richard Elman said he rejected all allegations made by
previously unknown firm Iceberg Research as inaccurate,
unreliable and misleading, in his first public comments on the
issue.
Nothing that Noble has done has violated rules, Elman said
at the company's annual shareholders' meeting in Singapore on
Friday, which Reuters attended. "We consider the Iceberg matter
finished."
Shares in Noble, one of Asia's biggest commodities traders,
have slumped by as much as 32 percent, or S$2.56 billion ($1.9
billion), since mid-February after Iceberg Research alleged
Noble had inflated asset values by billions of dollars through
aggressive accounting. Noble has rejected the
allegations.
($1 = 1.3542 Singapore dollars)
