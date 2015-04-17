* Resolution on accounts gets 99.92 pct votes in favour
* Shareholders pass all 12 resolutions put to vote
* Elman rejects improper accounting allegations
(Adds more comments from Elman, shareholders)
By Anshuman Daga and Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, April 17 Noble Group's
shareholders approved the company's annual accounts and its
founder staunchly defended the commodities trader against
allegations of improper accounting, providing a measure of
backing to the embattled firm.
In his first public comments on the matter, Chairman Richard
Elman, who founded Noble 29 years ago, rejected claims made by
previously unknown Iceberg Research that Noble had inflated
asset values by billions of dollars through aggressive
accounting.
"We've said very categorically that there is nothing wrong
with our accounting system, there is nothing wrong with the
presentation, there's nothing wrong with the system, there is
nothing wrong with the auditing," Elman, 75, said at Noble's
annual shareholders' meeting in Singapore on Friday.
The passing of Noble's accounts and other resolutions
proposed by the company should enable its executives to reorient
their focus towards running the business.
Shares in Singapore-listed Noble have slumped by as much as
32 percent, or S$2.56 billion ($1.9 billion), in market value
since Iceberg issued the first of three detailed reports on it
in mid-February. An unexpected quarterly loss reported by the
firm in late February also weighed on the shares.
Noble has previously also rejected Iceberg's claims and
linked it to an employee it fired in 2013 and started legal
action against him in Hong Kong.
Elman and Noble CEO Yusuf Alireza said at the meeting that
they were drawing a line on the Iceberg matter.
Hong Kong-headquartered Noble is one of the largest Asian
companies ever to be targeted by a slew of negative reports from
independent researchers that question its financials.
Last week, U.S. investment firm Muddy Waters joined in the
criticism of Noble's accounting and unveiled a short position on
the company. Noble has denied the Muddy Waters' allegations too.
Noble's shares closed 1.1 percent higher on Friday.
ALL RESOLUTIONS PASSED
Elman, who is Noble's biggest shareholder owning about a
fifth of its shares, has transformed the company into one of the
world's biggest traders of commodities from coal to iron ore.
The energy business accounts for the bulk of its revenue and
profits.
China Investment Corp, Templeton Investment, Eastspring
Investments, Orbis Investment and INVESCO cumulatively own about
30 percent of Noble, Thomson Reuters data, based on recent
public filings, shows. The major shareholders either declined to
comment or were not immediately available for comment.
At Friday's meeting, shareholders voted in favour of all 12
resolutions, with 99.92 percent of votes backing the company's
2014 financial statements, slightly higher than last year,
despite the critical reports.
About half a dozen shareholders asked questions, which
mostly centered around Noble's accounting methods and
impairments. During the one-and-a-half-hour meeting attended by
about 300 shareholders, a sombre-looking Elman interrupted most
of the questioners.
Some investors said the management was trying its best to
defend itself. "They sounded quite sincere and genuine,"
shareholder Adrian Ho, 30, said after the meeting.
But others said the company could have been more
forthcoming.
"They missed an opportunity to clarify. I had a lot of
things on my mind," said shareholder Lisa Leong.
($1 = 1.3542 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting by Rou Urn Lee; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)