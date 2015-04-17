SINGAPORE, April 17 Noble Group Ltd
chairman Richard Elman said the year had started off well for
the commodities trader, which has been the subject of critical
reports over its accounting policies.
"I can say comfortably that the year has started off much
better for us than the last year," Elman said at Noble's annual
shareholders' meeting in Singapore on Friday, which Reuters
attended. Noble has rejected the criticism about its accounting
practices.
Elman is Noble's biggest shareholder and owns about a fifth
of the company's shares.
In February, Noble unexpectedly reported its first quarterly
loss in three years due to asset write-downs.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Rujun Shen; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)