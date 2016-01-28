SINGAPORE Jan 28 Singapore-listed commodity trader Noble Group Ltd said on Thursday it had bought back part of two bonds, trimming its debt after the company was hit by a commodity market downturn and attacks on its accounting practices.

The company had repurchased $31.6 million of its 6.75 percent U.S. dollar fixed rate senior notes due 2020, representing about 2.6 percent of the total principal amount outstanding immediately before the repurchase, it said.

Noble has also bought back $1 million of its 3.625 percent US dollar fixed rate notes due 2018, or 0.26 percent of the total principal outstanding.

Noble, which has a total of $2.5 billion worth of loans due this year according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, will hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting in Singapore later in the day.

Noble shares opened down 1.8 percent at S$0.27, near a more than 12-year low of S$0.265 hit earlier in the month. ($1 = 1.4304 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)