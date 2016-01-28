SINGAPORE Jan 28 Singapore-listed commodity
trader Noble Group Ltd said on Thursday it had bought
back part of two bonds, trimming its debt after the company was
hit by a commodity market downturn and attacks on its accounting
practices.
The company had repurchased $31.6 million of its 6.75
percent U.S. dollar fixed rate senior notes due 2020,
representing about 2.6 percent of the total principal amount
outstanding immediately before the repurchase, it said.
Noble has also bought back $1 million of its 3.625 percent
US dollar fixed rate notes due 2018, or 0.26 percent of the
total principal outstanding.
Noble, which has a total of $2.5 billion worth of loans due
this year according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, will hold an
extraordinary shareholders' meeting in Singapore later in the
day.
Noble shares opened down 1.8 percent at S$0.27, near a more
than 12-year low of S$0.265 hit earlier in the month.
($1 = 1.4304 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)