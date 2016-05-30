SINGAPORE May 30 Noble Group, which
has been battling to boost investor confidence after an
accounting dispute and weak commodity markets, said on Monday
its chief executive has resigned.
The Singapore-listed company said it had accepted the
resignation of Chief Executive Yusuf Alireza, who has steered
the company to sell assets, cut business lines and taken big
writedowns.
Senior executives William Randall and Jeff Frase, have been
appointed as co-chief executive officers. Noble also announced
the sale of its Americas energy solutions unit.
Noble came under the spotlight in February last year when it
was accused by Iceberg Research of overstating its assets by
billions of dollars, claims which Noble has rejected.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Richard Pullin)