SINGAPORE May 30 Noble Group, which has been battling to boost investor confidence after an accounting dispute and weak commodity markets, said on Monday its chief executive has resigned.

The Singapore-listed company said it had accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Yusuf Alireza, who has steered the company to sell assets, cut business lines and taken big writedowns.

Senior executives William Randall and Jeff Frase, have been appointed as co-chief executive officers. Noble also announced the sale of its Americas energy solutions unit.

Noble came under the spotlight in February last year when it was accused by Iceberg Research of overstating its assets by billions of dollars, claims which Noble has rejected. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Richard Pullin)