By Anshuman Daga and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Jan 22 Noble Group, Asia's
biggest commodities trader, expects to ride out the market
downturn and recover from recent accounting-related allegations
by being nimbler and asset-light, its founder and chairman
Richard Elman told Reuters in an interview on Friday.
Noble was thrust into the spotlight a year ago when Iceberg
Research published the first of three detailed reports on the
company, alleging it inflated its assets by billions of dollars
by inaccurately representing the value of its contracts.
Elman, 75, said he sees no further disruptions to the
business from those claims, which Noble rejects. A
board-appointed consultant, PricewaterhouseCoopers, found Noble
had complied with international rules.
"Last year, we had to separate our business from rumour and
gossip. We got attacked in a very low regulated environment,"
Elman said in his first media interview in three years. "We feel
it's behind us. There is no reason for us to have any further
disruption in that sense."
Elman is preparing Noble, a Hong Kong-based group he set up
with $100,000 in 1986, for a new era as commodity prices are
mired in their deepest slump in recent years.
"We need to go back to being modest and cautious and
economical," he told Reuters at his 18th floor office
overlooking Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour.
Elman, Noble's largest shareholder with more than a 22
percent stake, said he believed the commodities cycle was
"bottoming".
"I wouldn't rule out oil going down to $20-$25 a barrel, but
I think it's not going to go down to $10," he said, adding oil
prices were unlikely to stay at depressed levels for long.
NEW BLOOD
Plans to bring in new investors to Singapore-listed Noble
were taking time, Elman said.
"Most sectors are pretty bashed up at the moment, so new
money is going to be very selective. People want to investigate
the company and they want to understand the people, they want to
learn about the business and ... it does take time."
The day-to-day running of Noble has been handed over to CEO
Yusuf Alireza, a former Goldman Sachs banker, and Elman said: "I
think he's faring well. He works extremely hard, the guy hardly
ever sleeps."
Elman, who saw Noble grow to be one of the world's biggest
commodity suppliers - from coal and iron ore to coffee - and
watched revenue jump by nearly 10 times to $86 billion over the
past decade, said the business model of commodity merchants was
rapidly changing.
"Do I think merchants have a future?, yes absolutely," he
said.
The commodity market slump and the accounting issues have
wiped out about three-quarters of Noble's market value over the
past year, to just $1.4 billion, and prompted Standard & Poor's
and Moody's to cut its credit rating to junk. Noble is not alone
in being punished by the stock market; shares in bigger rival
Glencore have dropped by more than two thirds in the
past year.
Elman, an art collector with an eye for pottery and
artefacts - more than three dozen paintings from his personal
collection hang on the walls of Noble's headquarters, including
a 1995 Yang Din abstract behind his desk - acknowledges it has
been his most challenging year.
"Sometimes probably my mind was a little foggy on what to do
and how to do it, but I never didn't believe we wouldn't succeed
in the end," he said.
Elman said he still has the support of Noble investors, who
include the powerful China Investment Corp.
Noble, which has a total of $2.5 billion worth of loans due
this year according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, will hold an
extraordinary shareholders' meeting in Singapore next week.
"We have had a lot of constructive dialogue with many of our
shareholders. And if this had been a Noble issue and not a
sectoral issue, it's one thing. But it wasn't. Everybody has
been affected by it," he said, referring to the market downturn.
