SINGAPORE Jan 11 Noble Group's
chairman Richard Elman raised his stake in Asia's biggest
commodities trader slightly on Friday, as a downgrade of its
credit rating to junk by Standard & Poor's a day before drove
its shares down by as much as 12 percent.
Elman, Noble's founder and biggest shareholder, held 22.1
percent stake in the company, up from just below 22 percent,
after paying S$3.18 million ($2.2 million) for 10 million shares
via the market, the company said in a statement on Monday.
S&P cut its credit rating on Noble on Thursday, which
followed a similar downgrade by Moody's Investors Service a week
earlier.
Noble's shares fell 7 percent on Monday to S$0.315, and are
down more than 20 percent so far this year, following a 65
percent tumble in 2015, after its accounting policies were
attacked and amid the slump in commodities prices.
Elman, in 2015 too, bought shares of the company.
