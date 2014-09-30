SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Shares in Singapore-listed
commodity trader Noble Group tumbled to their lowest
level in more than four months after a term sheet showed China
Investment Corp is planning to sell part of its stake in the
company.
CIC, a Chinese sovereign wealth fund, is seeking to raise as
much as S$405 million ($318 million) by selling 300 million
shares, equivalent to a 4.5 percent stake in
Noble.
Noble's stock dropped as much as 9 percent to S$1.27 in
early morning trade.
(1 US dollar = 1.2731 Singapore dollar)
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)