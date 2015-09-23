* Elman steps down from audit, nominating committees
* Noble gives no reason for changes
* Proxy adviser ISS has called for audit committee overhaul
(Add details of other committee changes, background)
SINGAPORE, Sept 23 The chairman of
Singapore-listed Noble Group Ltd has stepped down from
the company's audit committee, in the first major move for the
co-founder since the firm's accounting practices were called
into question earlier this year.
Influential proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services
had called for significant changes to Noble's audit committee
weeks after Asia's biggest commodity trader denied claims of
misleading accounting made by blogger Iceberg Research.
In a statement on Wednesday, Noble said Richard Elman, the
biggest shareholder of the company, had also stepped down as a
member of its nominating committee. It gave no reason for the
"realignment" of its board committees.
Noble said in its latest annual report that Elman was a
member of the audit committee in view of his "extensive
knowledge of the operations and history of the group, and the
benefits he is able to bring to discussions and deliberations on
a wide range of topics considered by the Committee".
Noble on Wednesday also said it had appointed independent
director Christopher Pratt as head of the remuneration and
options committee. It named another independent director,
Richard Margolis, as chairman of the corporate social
responsibility and government relations committee.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen)