SINGAPORE May 19 Singapore-listed commodity
trader Noble Group Ltd said on Tuesday it had recently
closed $2.3 billion worth of syndicated revolving loan
facilities.
The Hong Kong-based company, which has come under attack
from a little-known research outfit and a short-seller for its
accounting practices, said 35 banks took part in the loans. The
lead arrangers included Australia New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
, Bank of America, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ
and Citigroup Global Markets Asia.
The loan facilities comprise a 364-day revolving credit
facility and a three-year revolving facility, priced at 85 bps
margin and 95 bps margin respectively, Noble said in a
statement.
The attacks by Iceberg Research, which began mid-February,
and short seller Muddy Waters have driven down Noble's shares by
as much as 32 percent in the past two months.
Noble, one of Asia's biggest commodity traders, has rejected
allegations from Iceberg Research that it had inflated assets by
billions of dollars through aggressive accounting. Earlier this
month, it provided more disclosure about its fair value
accounting after reporting a decline in quarterly profit.
