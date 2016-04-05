HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 5 Noble Group
will have to fork out more than double in interest
margin on a $1 billion unsecured loan it is raising with banks,
as a fall out of the credit rating downgrade the commodity
trader has faced, sources familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
The company has launched a 364-day revolving credit
facility, which will pay an interest margin of 225 basis points
over LIBOR compared with 85 basis points interest margin for
last year's one-year $1.1 billion loan, said the sources, who
declined to be identified as the information is not public.
The loan comes on top of a $2.5 billion secured financing
that Noble is seeking in the United States from its lenders and
will help it to partially repay its debt maturing in May.
Loss-making Noble has mandated eight banks including Societe
Generale, MUFG, HSBC and DBS as lead arangers, the sources said.
Noble, HSBC and Societe General declined comment. Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) and DBS had no immediate response.
(Reporting by Chien Mi Wong of LPC and Anshuman Daga in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Denny Thomas and Himani Sarkar)