March 8 Singapore-listed commodity trader Noble
Group Ltd is seeking $2.5 billion in a borrowing base
facility guaranteed by oil, Bloomberg reported citing people
familiar with the deal.
The borrowing base facility can potentially be increased to
$3.25 billion if commodity prices rise over the next year,
according to the report. (bloom.bg/21WGRkT)
At the same time, Noble is still seeking to refinance a $1.2
billion revolving credit facility, Bloomberg reported citing
people familiar with the talks.
Noble was not immediately available for comment outside
regular business hours.
