(Corrects committed pricing terms in Tuesday's story)
By Michelle Sierra
March 11 Global energy firm Noble Group
is in the market with a $2.5 billion, one-year
borrowing base revolving credit facility that will refinance
existing debt due later this year, banking sources told Thomson
Reuters LPC.
The renewal of Noble loans is eagerly watched by the market
as the most important development this year for the embattled
trader of commodities from iron ore to oil, which suffered a dip
in investor confidence over the past year.
The loans that have Noble Americas as borrower include a
$1.5 billion committed loan and a $1 billion uncommitted loan,
which lenders can refuse to provide.
The facility that is being arranged by MUFG was offered to
bank investors in New York on March 7. It will refinance and
combine two existing loans including a $1.1 billion letter of
credit facility and a $1 billion existing revolver. Investors
have until March 25 to commit to the transaction.
The loans can be increased by $750 million, to $3.25
billion, and are available for the purchase, storage and sale of
crude oil, base metals, natural gas, power, biodiesel, biofuel
and other raw materials.
A borrowing base is the amount of money that can be borrowed
under a revolving credit facility based on the value of the
company's assets. Noble's loans will be secured by a first
priority preferred security interest in all of the personal
property assets of the borrower and subsidiary guarantors
subject to certain exclusions.
Noble has mostly borrowed on an unsecured basis. Adding the
borrowing base to its loans signals that given the current slump
in raw material prices, the company had to come up with
additional protection for lenders in order to access credit.
Noble is attempting to refinance its debt as it battles to
boost investor confidence after Standard & Poor's and Moody's
Investors Service cut the company's investment grade ratings to
junk in January and in December 2015, respectively, following
accusations on accounting irregularities and weak markets.
Both agencies downgraded the ratings by two additional
levels in February.
The fact that banks are prepared to lend again, and in
larger amounts, will likely be seen as a positive breakthrough
for the commodity merchant.
Pricing on the uncommitted portion is based on Noble's
current credit ratings of BB-/Ba3. It starts at 160 basis points
over Libor and climbs to LIB+185 if ratings drop to B+/B1.
Pricing on the committed portion opens at LIB+170. If the
company uses more than 50 percent of the credit the loan pays a
40bp commitment fee. If the company uses less than 50 percent
the loan pays a 45bp commitment fee. If ratings drop to B+/B1,
pricing on the committed portion climbs to LIB+195 with the same
commitment fees.
As an incentive to participate in the financing the company
is offering fees of 75bp for commitments of or greater than $300
million, 70bp for commitments of or greater than $200 million,
65bp for commitments of or greater than $100 million, 62.5bp for
commitments of or greater than $50 million, and 57.5bp for
commitments of less than $50 million.
In January, the company said it expected to refinance its
revolving credit facility and reported its first annual loss in
nearly 20 years, battered by a $1.2 billion writedown for weak
coal prices.
S&P said the loss was credit negative and could complicate
refinancing a credit facility in May.
"The downgrade shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, but
it is a major issue for the refinancing," Robert Southey,
managing partner at London-based boutique firm Trench Capital
Partners, told Reuters ahead of Noble's results.
Hit by the collapse in commodity markets, Noble's shares
have plunged about 55 percent in the past 12 months, and its
bonds have sold off over the past year after Iceberg Research
alleged it was inflating its assets by billions of dollars.
Noble rejected the claims and board-appointed consultants
PricewaterhouseCoopers found it had complied with international
accounting rules.
The news of the refinancing was first reported by Bloomberg
earlier Tuesday.
