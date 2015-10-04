(Corrects headline and story to show that Chon was a senior M&A
executive in her last role, not global M&A head)
By Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE Oct 2 A senior M&A and investments
executive at Noble Group has resigned from the
company, marking a string of recent departures at the
commodities trader as it battles weak prices of resources,
people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Ellen Chon, who has been with the company for more than six
years, is currently on leave, said the people, who declined to
be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Chon worked in asset development in her last role, and was
formerly the global head of M&A, Noble said in an emailed
statement. A spokesman for Noble had previously said the company
does not comment on personnel matters.
It was not immediately clear where Chon, who had previously
worked at Goldman Sachs, was joining. The resignation of Hong
Kong-based Chon comes as the commodities downturn is dimming the
prospects for commodity traders and producers.
Over the past few years, Noble has focused on securing
contracts with commodity suppliers, instead of investing in
capital-intensive assets.
On Thursday, Reuters quoted sources as saying that two
senior U.S.-based energy executives had left Noble in the past
week.
Noble hit the spotlight in February when blogger Iceberg
Research questioned its accounting practices. Noble defended its
financials, and board-appointed consultant
PricewaterhouseCoopers found no wrongdoing in a report published
in August.
In August, Noble reported a 22 percent drop in six-month net
profit as commodity prices slumped. Noble has said it is open to
selling core businesses, as it pursues options to boost market
confidence after the accounting dispute.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)