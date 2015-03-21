SINGAPORE, March 21 The anonymous blog Iceberg
Research issued its third report on commodity trader Noble Group
Ltd on Saturday, saying that the Hong
Kong-headquartered group had substantially understated its gross
and net debt.
"We are aware of the report and are reviewing it," a Noble
spokesman told Reuters by email on Saturday.
This follows Iceberg's reports last month when it accused
the Singapore-listed company of inflating assets by billions of
dollars and questioned its accounting practices.
Noble, one of Asia's biggest commodity traders, has rejected
the claims and linked the little-known research firm to an
employee it fired in 2013.
Noble's shares have lost as much as $1.8 billion in market
value following the reports and the company has pledged to
provide more disclosures to improve transparency.
"There are an impressive series of red flags drawn when
reviewing Nobles governance," Iceberg said in its 31-page report
on the company's governance and debt.
Little is known about Iceberg, which has declined to comment
on its background, analysts or its methodology. It said,
however, that it did not have a short position on the company.
Iceberg has released its reports via social media and blogs.
Commodity traders like Noble can make attractive targets for
activist short-sellers alleging accounting anomalies, since such
companies often rely on complex methods to value commodity
contracts and derivatives on their books.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; editing by Ralph Boulton)