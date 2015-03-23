SINGAPORE, March 23 Commodities trader Noble Group Ltd, the target of reports by Iceberg Research, said on Monday it plans to start legal proceedings after the little-known anonymous research blog accused it of inflating profits and understating its debt.

Iceberg issued its third report on Noble on Saturday, saying the Hong Kong-headquartered group had substantially understated its gross and net debt, charges Noble has rejected. Noble's shares have lost as much as $1.8 billion in market value following the reports and the company has pledged to provide more disclosures to improve transparency.

"We reject their allegations as inaccurate, unreliable and misleading," Noble said in a statement to the Singapore bourse on Monday. It said it would launch legal proceedings later on Monday at the Hong Kong High Court. (bit.ly/1CJUx4W)

Iceberg didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on Noble's statement. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)