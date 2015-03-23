SINGAPORE, March 23 Commodities trader Noble
Group Ltd, the target of reports by Iceberg Research,
said on Monday it plans to start legal proceedings after the
little-known anonymous research blog accused it of inflating
profits and understating its debt.
Iceberg issued its third report on Noble on Saturday, saying
the Hong Kong-headquartered group had substantially understated
its gross and net debt, charges Noble has rejected. Noble's
shares have lost as much as $1.8 billion in market value
following the reports and the company has pledged to provide
more disclosures to improve transparency.
"We reject their allegations as inaccurate, unreliable and
misleading," Noble said in a statement to the Singapore bourse
on Monday. It said it would launch legal proceedings later on
Monday at the Hong Kong High Court. (bit.ly/1CJUx4W)
Iceberg didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for
comment on Noble's statement.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)