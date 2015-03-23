* Noble files case against Hong Kong resident
By Anshuman Daga and Clare Baldwin
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, March 23 Noble Group Ltd
on Monday asked a court to ban an ex-analyst and a
firm he is associated with from publishing what it said was
false information, after a slew of reports by an obscure
research firm shaved off as much as a third of the commodity
trader's market value over the past month.
The injunction, filed at a Hong Kong court, comes after
Iceberg Research issued its third report about one of Asia's
biggest commodity traders, saying Noble had substantially
understated its gross and net debt.
Hong Kong-headquartered Noble has repeatedly rejected
Iceberg's claims, but its market value has shrunk by as much as
$1.8 billion since the mysterious research group accused it in
mid-February of inflating asset values by billions of dollars
through aggressive accounting.
Pressure also mounted on Noble after it unexpectedly
reported its first quarterly loss in three years, and the slump
in its share price has raised the prospect of a possible
takeover, bankers told Reuters.
The stock was trading 5 percent higher on Monday.
In the legal writ, Noble named the defendants as Arnaud
Vagner, a Hong Kong-based credit analyst it said it had hired in
2011 and then fired two years later, and a Seychelles-registered
firm that Noble had previously said was behind Iceberg Research.
Reuters was unable to locate Vagner, or find details about
him or the Seychelles-listed Enlighten Ace Ltd, despite repeated
attempts.
Noble said the defendants had conspired to damage its
business operations, financial position and drive down its share
price by "anonymously spreading false and misleading
information". Noble did not provide further details.
Iceberg also declined to give details about its members or
organisation, but said its research reports were based on public
information released by Noble.
"We think what matters is our arguments rather than the
identity of Iceberg's members," it said in an email to Reuters.
The company said it is not a short-seller in Noble's shares.
Iceberg's reports have raised investor concern about how
much leeway commodity traders have in valuing their assets, with
some brokers downgrading their ratings on Noble's stock.
Noble is the second major Singapore-listed commodity trader
to have its accounting practices challenged by a research firm.
Olam International Ltd was criticised by Muddy Waters
in late 2012, sending its shares falling and prompting state
investor Temasek to take majority control.
